WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 602 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after buying an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 805,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $565.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $508.22 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.