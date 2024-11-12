WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUGM. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the 3rd quarter valued at $891,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug in the third quarter worth about $554,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUGM opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.54.

