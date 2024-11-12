WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,869 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 3.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

