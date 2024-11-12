WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

