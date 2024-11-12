WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Veralto by 692.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.86. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $83,658.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,089.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,693. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

