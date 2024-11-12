WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 165,633 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,633 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHLF. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 670.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHLF opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

