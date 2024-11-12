WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

EMR stock opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.65.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

