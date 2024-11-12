WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,818 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,230,000 after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $318.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

