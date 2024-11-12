WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $4.53 Million in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 339,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Perspective Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $21,390,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $13,722,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CATX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE CATX opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

