WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $2.68 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $132.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

