WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 558 Shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 9.07% of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of SEMI stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.70. Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $29.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08.

About Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF

The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor & Technology ETF (SEMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in domestic or foreign semiconductor and technology-related companies.

