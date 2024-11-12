WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 42,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 151,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 41,455 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

