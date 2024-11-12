WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Keros Therapeutics worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,329,000 after buying an additional 113,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

KROS stock opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KROS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

