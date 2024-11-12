WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Masco by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

MAS opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

