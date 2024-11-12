WCM Investment Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 366.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 37,491 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,681.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 195,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after buying an additional 184,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 81,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $5,380,688.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,897,483.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $5,380,688.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,897,483.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $166.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $391.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.08 and a 200-day moving average of $168.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

