WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,260 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Azenta worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 20.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 150.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.48. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $69.16.

Insider Transactions at Azenta

In other Azenta news, CFO Herman Cueto sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $69,669.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,702.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

