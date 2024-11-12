WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,350 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Smartsheet worth $15,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,878. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,878. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at $30,486,096.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,116 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.35 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $56.55.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

