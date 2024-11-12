WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,314 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AppFolio worth $16,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 280.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $839,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 750.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,887,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total transaction of $766,648.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,890,447.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $46,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,309.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,890,447.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,652 shares of company stock worth $4,053,818 over the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.75.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $233.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.19. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $274.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 0.83.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Recommended Stories

