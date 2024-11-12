Waverton Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 86.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -173.17%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

