Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,676 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 3.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of American Express worth $209,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 15.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in American Express by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 49,702 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.09.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $293.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.46. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $153.50 and a fifty-two week high of $296.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total value of $3,552,818.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,724,067.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total value of $3,552,818.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,724,067.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at $30,176,150.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

