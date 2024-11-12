Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $137.13 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $137,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.6 %

TSM opened at $194.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.59. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

