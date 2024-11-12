Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires 5,646 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.09% of American International Group worth $40,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in American International Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

American International Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.35 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.