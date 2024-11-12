Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires 151 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 155.7% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 6,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $454,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 41.0% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,929,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

FNV opened at $117.83 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $137.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.18. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -45.57%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

