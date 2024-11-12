Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 35.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $122,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

WM opened at $223.60 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.73 and a 12 month high of $226.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.25.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,946.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Argus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

