Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Update

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wacoal Stock Up 1.9 %
Wacoal stock opened at $154.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.10. Wacoal has a 52 week low of $115.30 and a 52 week high of $159.23.
Wacoal Company Profile
