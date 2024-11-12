Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Short Interest Update

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wacoal Stock Up 1.9 %

Wacoal stock opened at $154.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.10. Wacoal has a 52 week low of $115.30 and a 52 week high of $159.23.

Get Wacoal alerts:

Wacoal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Wacoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacoal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.