Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $8.76. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 2,872,023 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1,493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

