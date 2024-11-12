Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) Short Interest Update

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 42,000.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Visionary Price Performance

GV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. 165,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,275. Visionary has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Get Visionary alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Visionary in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Visionary

(Get Free Report)

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.