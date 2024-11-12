Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,128,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 19,897 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Visa worth $585,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm lifted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $310.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.67. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.11 and a 52-week high of $312.44. The firm has a market cap of $566.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.74.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

