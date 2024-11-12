Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 137.2% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.74.

Visa Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $310.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.11 and a 1 year high of $312.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

