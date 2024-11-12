Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Motorola Solutions worth $356,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,965. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.09 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 310.04% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

