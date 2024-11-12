Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 43,852 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,852 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.01% of Zebra Technologies worth $383,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.82. 95,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $405.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.26.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

