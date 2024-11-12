Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,035,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 8.50% of ManpowerGroup worth $296,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,539,000 after acquiring an additional 103,059 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,264,000 after purchasing an additional 573,027 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 927,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,001,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,095,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 163.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 253,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,396.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.07. 61,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,760. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 1.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.545 per share. This represents a $6.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

