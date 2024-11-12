Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $435.86 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,726 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Cooper Companies worth $435,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,343,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367,502 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,820,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $682,738,000 after purchasing an additional 231,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after buying an additional 2,532,186 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Cooper Companies by 31.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,511,000 after acquiring an additional 558,886 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.53. 341,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.73. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at $18,267,624.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

