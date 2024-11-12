Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,961 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $617,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,430,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $1,433,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $17.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $814.88. 1,052,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $893.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $870.11. The company has a market cap of $773.58 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,008.41.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

