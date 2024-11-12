Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vext Science Price Performance
VEXTF traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,930. Vext Science has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.
About Vext Science
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vext Science
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.