Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vext Science Price Performance

VEXTF traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,930. Vext Science has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

Get Vext Science alerts:

About Vext Science

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.