Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Has $3.02 Million Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors owned about 0.24% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the period. RW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 79,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

