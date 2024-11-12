Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Has $1.25 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

BATS DISV opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

