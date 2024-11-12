Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.