Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,171 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,119 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.1 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.91. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

