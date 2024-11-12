Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $179.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The stock has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.