Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,374.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,368.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,318.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $949.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

