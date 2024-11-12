Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $103,648.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,830.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,013 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $299,276.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $103,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,830.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,121 shares of company stock valued at $27,095,467 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $85.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $86.23.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

