Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

