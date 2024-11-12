Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 96 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

OEF opened at $289.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $208.04 and a 12-month high of $290.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.73.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

