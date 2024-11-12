Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

