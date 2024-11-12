Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $126.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $130.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

