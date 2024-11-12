Versor Investments LP Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PRI opened at $300.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.67. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $304.84.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $774.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,727.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,081.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

