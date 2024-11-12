Versor Investments LP Has $1.20 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 145.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -980.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $66.88.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

