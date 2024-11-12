Versor Investments LP Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 434.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

MWA opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $348.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $221,755.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,375.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $175,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $691,898.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,375.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

