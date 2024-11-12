Versor Investments LP Buys 21,600 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.05% of Hilltop worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,393,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hilltop by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,832,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 187.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,443,000 after buying an additional 333,695 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,767,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $566,009.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,979 shares in the company, valued at $17,978,857.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,851 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,006,051.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,362.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $566,009.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,978,857.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HTH opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.14. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $411.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

